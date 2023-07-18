This Andhra Govt School Principal Has Acted In Over 1,500 Plays And Won 5 Nandi Awards

Mohammed Miah, a native of Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh, has acted in more than 1,500 theatre plays and also won 5 Nandi Awards as well for his performances. For those who don’t know about Nandi Awards, they are of four distinct categories, namely, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Copper. For Theatre Excellence, the award is given every year in the form of Nandi Natakotsavam which covers social, mythological and poetic theatrical numbers.

Many people give up on their hobbies when they get involved in the cumbersome routine of their daily job. They don’t find ample time for pursuing their hobbies due to the increased workload and other commitments but Mohammed Miah is an exception. He works as a principal of a government school but finds time to work as an actor as well. He talked about his profound interest in theatre and his accomplishments in this field in an interview with News18 Telugu.

Mohammed Miah has garnered unparalleled love as an actor from all quarters by playing the roles of Duryodhana, Raja Harishchandra, etc. He has been working as an actor for the past 34 years. As shared in the interview, he had an interest in performing arts since childhood and his grandfather was also an artist. His love and determination for acting can be gauged by the perfection he brings to every role portrayed by him. According to him, the length of the character hardly matters if you are an actor. He tries to play every role with utmost perfection no matter if it is pertinent to the play or not.

Mohammed Miah has left no stone unturned to propagate the theatre sector in Kurnool as well. A brilliant teacher as well, he founded a theatre group known as Lalita Kala Samiti and trains all the aspiring actors in this group. While sharing his life story with the portal, Mohammed Miah wore the costume of a mythological character. He spoke a dialogue as well while conversing with the portal and narrated it in a poetic form. He matched all the notes of the song perfectly and didn’t lose control of his breath for a moment, News18 reported.