This Andhra Pradesh Restaurant Serves Lip-smacking Italian Dishes In A Unique Way

Indian cuisine is popular all over the world. Every city has its unique food items and offers plenty of options. Nowadays, food items from across the world are available in local stalls. Some stalls are even giving the exotic dishes a traditional touch. One such city that is adhering to this norm is Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The city is famous for its beautiful beaches and offers a wide variety of food options for fast food lovers. At the Visakha beach in Visakhapatnam, there’s one shop that serves pizzas and burgers in banana leaf.

The food stall aims to sell these fast foods in a traditional way to the customers. Pizza, originated in Italy, is popular all over the world. Almost every fast-food restaurant or café serves pizza. At the Visakha beach, a place named Pop-up Restaurant has been selling these pizzas in banana leaf. The pizzas here have melting cheese along with soft crusts. They serve a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas in banana leaves, luring people to try them more than once.

Advertisement

The idea of serving these pizzas in a banana leaf has impressed foodies, as they feel traditionally more connected to their roots. Let’s look at the recipe for one of the most famous chicken pizzas served on banana leaf at the Pop-up restaurant.

Ingredients: 1/4 cup of butter, 100 grams of chicken, 1 tbsp chilli sauce, 1 tbsp pizza sauce, capsicum, onions, tomatoes, carrots, sweet corn, and pizza butter.