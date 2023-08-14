This Andhra Shopping Mall Is Helping Locals Buy Affordable Electronics

Every small region in South India is famous for its own unique thing. Some areas are popular for a specific kind of food, others are famous for their attractive tourist locations. A lot of tourists visit small towns to enjoy local culture and understand the locals’ way of living. Some places are not just famous for their food or for the kind people who live there, but are known for the types of products that they sell. One such example is Srisailam in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, where a mall is popular for its electronic appliances and gadgets. Chennakeshava Communication Shopping Mall is located in Srisailam, Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh. The mall is quite famous for offering electronic products and gadgets at a cheap price. The mall is just opposite the famous Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in the city. People from all the nearby areas visit the mall because of its exciting offers on electronic gadgets.

One of the most exciting things about the shops here is that they offer products with easy EMI options, making them quite viable for everyone. The EMI option is only for people who belong to the town. This is because the shop has been made by its owner, especially for the tribals and poor people living around the area. Earlier, these people had to travel long distances to even get a properly-functioning mobile. They used to travel long distances and had to pay a lot of money as well. That’s when the owner of the place decided to do something for the locals and believed that they should not be deprived of phones and other gadgets in the present time.

Earlier, shops and complexes that were in Srisailam were demolished by the government. Since the reconstruction, many new shops have been developed. Chennakeshava Communication Shopping Mall is one of them.