There is no dearth of talent in our country and many gifted people out there have chosen unconventional, yet intriguing jobs that allow them to follow their passion. Not everyone is lucky enough to turn their interests or passion into a job prospect but Chetana from Guntur city in Andhra Pradesh is not among them. She does what she loves doing the most, creating Mandala art.

Mandala means “circle" in the ancient Sanskrit language of Buddhism and Hinduism. A mandala is typically a geometric pattern or design that depicts the universe or gods in numerous heavenly realms. Mandalas have been a popular motif in Buddhist and Hindu art from the Indian subcontinent, but they were also made by the Mayans, Aztecs, Australian aborigines, and European Catholics in various forms.

Chetana has learnt the art of Mandala since her childhood. As a child, she would scribble shapes and symbols on the walls of her home, displaying a passion for art from a young age. Recognising her talent, her parents sent her to art schools to learn the intricacies of drawing. She studied in the art school for two years and showed the most inclination towards the Mandala arts.

Advertisement

Chetana now works as a trainer in Abacus and Vedic Maths. After training hundreds of students, she participated in a creative workshop in the “Save Sparrow" art event and imparted awareness about this mandala art for free. At the recently organized “Salam India Art Event" Chetana’s paintings were a special attraction in the exhibition of the creative team section. Many of her Mandala paintings were bought as well.

Mandalas, also known as yantras, was introduced to Hinduism via Buddhism. Conventional yantras have a gate on each side of a square centre circle that is home to one of the Hindu gods, and they are made of clay. The artist invokes that god by meditatively creating a mandala, asking him or her to assist them in learning cosmic truths.

Read all the Latest India News here