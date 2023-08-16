This Bihar Village Worshipped A Calf Born With 2 Heads And 6 Legs

Genetic mutations sometimes cause human babies to be born with physical defects or deformities. In 2021, Iraq made news when a boy was born with three penises, the first such case reported in the world. Earlier this year, a baby boy in Rajasthan was born with a third arm, protruding from his back. These mutations are more common in humans. There are cases where animals are also discovered to be born with such abnormalities. One such case has been seen in Bihar’s Jamui district. The locals of Koldiha village in Jamui witnessed a rare occurrence when a cow belonging to one of the villagers gave birth to a calf with six heads and two heads. In most rural places in the country, a cow giving birth to a calf in a house is considered an auspicious event. With this rare birth, the villagers got enthusiastic as they believed it to be a divine intervention.

Relatives of villagers of Koldiha travelled from far-off places to see the calf. The calf was worshipped with conches blown, and incense sticks being offered. The joy of the villagers was short-lived as the calf did not survive. The calf was born around 8 pm; and by dawn at 5 am the next day, it tragically died. Its death left a cloud of gloom and disappointment among the villagers of Koldiha.

It is not unusual for animals born with deformities to be worshipped in the rural regions of India. In 2020, a goat in Rajasthan had given birth to a kid with an eerie-looking human face. Its face resembled an extremely grumpy old man and left villagers amused. They later started worshipping the baby goat as an avatar of god. According to experts, the goat had cyclopia, a rare birth abnormality in which the genes that normally produce face symmetry malfunction.