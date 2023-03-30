How many times has it happened that you order food at a restaurant but the long waiting hours drive you impatient? Many times, these long waiting offers put us off but a dhaba in the city of Kalaburagi in Karnataka assures its customers a maximum of a 10-minute wait, regardless of what you order. And no, they do not provide leftovers but freshly prepared food, which they start preparing only after you place your order. This is the City Highway Dhaba, run by a young entrepreneur in Kalaburagi.

The speciality of the dhaba is that all its food items are prepared in cookers. No pans or other utensils are used to prepare the food. If you enter the City Highway Dhaba, you will see entire sets of innumerable cookers in the kitchen area. Local people called the eatery ‘Cooker Dhaba’.

The ‘Cooker Dhaba’ attracts a lot of customers who are sure of the hygiene maintained in preparing the food as everything is prepared in a cooker.

Owner Sanjay said that he prioritises customer satisfaction above anything else and that is why his eatery is so famous among the people here. He added that he has employed people who are dedicated towards their roles in the establishment.

City Highway Dhaba or ‘Cooker Dhaba’ is easy to commute to as well since it is located on NH50, Industrial Area, Kupnoor, which acts as a well-defined landmark. Because of its proximity to the industrial area, the restaurant also has an increased number of office goers as customers who eat their lunch here.

Non-veg items like chicken, mutton along with rice are also available here and served hot. Another special food available here is the Special City Rice which is prepared by adding cashew nuts and other dry fruits in a cooker along with the rice.

