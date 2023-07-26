This Food Stall In Andhra Pradesh Is Popular For Its Millet Dishes; Read To Know More

The Lakshmamma family of Gobbali Koturu village in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh has been preparing mouth-watering idli and dosa from millets for three years. At a small stall, under a leaf shed in front of JC Choultry, they offer these delicious millet dishes every day. They have a huge number of customers visiting them for both breakfast and evening snacks. The food available here is not only delicious but healthy too. From tourists to locals, everyone stands in line to get food from this stall.

Nowadays, diabetes and high blood pressure have become common problems among people of all ages. To stay away from these problems, doctors suggest including millet in the regular diet, as it is considered very good for health. So, the people of this town follow this and include millet in their regular diet. Millet is a grain packed with nutrients. It is also gluten-free and has a low glycemic index. It makes an excellent choice for a healthy meal.

The Lakshmamma family also prepares dishes with 11 varieties of grains. People flock in large numbers to enjoy their delicious idlis and dosas. Vijaya Kumar, a resident of Palamaner town, told News18 that eating a healthy breakfast is very important, and it is available here.