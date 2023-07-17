This Hospital In Didungal Repairs And Sells All Types Of Pens

In Dindigul, there exists a unique hospital known as the Pen Hospital, which has been operated by a family for three generations. Unlike typical hospitals for humans and animals, this establishment focuses on repairing and restoring pens, the tools used for creating lifelike creations. Along with mending broken pens, Sheikh Mydeen Pen Hospital near Dindigul Manikundu also offers a diverse selection of pens for sale. This establishment stands out as a distinct and unconventional approach compared to a traditional pen repair shop.

At Pen Hospital in Dindigul, you can find a wide range of ballpoint pens for sale, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 800. However, the highlight of this unique establishment lies in its collection of ink pens. They offer Parker pens priced between Rs 30 and Rs 1000. What sets this pen hospital apart is its ability to repair any type of pen. They keep a stock of spare parts such as nibs, pads, and ink refill tubes specifically for ink pens. Not only do they fix pens that are not writing properly, but they can also make non-writing pens functional again. The shop was originally founded by the current owner’s grandfather in 1975, and it was named Sheikh Mydeen Pen Hospital in honour of the owner’s father, Kamaruddin.

That’s wonderful to hear that you are now the third generation managing the Pen Hospital alongside your father. It’s great to see your commitment to providing excellent service. Having ink available in front of the shop and offering free ink refills for school students is a thoughtful gesture.