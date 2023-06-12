This Indian City Is Ranked Second Most Unfriendly City In the World, Check List

Moving out of your home town to live in a big, strange city is never easy, especially for us homesick Indians. But what if some data tells us how a city is going to treat you upon arrival?

While experience may vary for individuals, a recent ranking has determined which city hosts the friendliest people and which one is filled with the most unfriendly lot.

In the recent ranking by the Community Spirit Index, 53 cities from different countries have been given ranks based on how friendly and unfriendly their residents are. For this purpose, 6 metrics have been considered.

Toronto and Sydney are named the world’s top friendliest countries in the index while India’s capital New Delhi and Mumbai are among the most unfriendly cities in the world.

Advertisement

New York, Dublin, Copenhagen, Montreal and Manchester are also among the world’s top friendliest countries.

India’s financial capital Mumbai is ranked the second most unfriendliest city in the world by Preply which prepared the Community Spirit Index.

Want to know if your city’s name is in there? Check this list out:

Top friendliest cities in the world