This Indian Speedster Pigeon Breed Falls In List Of Endangered Species

The Racing Homer pigeon, also known as Madurai Kattu Mookan Pigeon, a sought-after and relatively recent domestic breed, was specifically bred for increased speed and an improved homing instinct, primarily for pigeon racing. It originated in the 19th century through selective crossbreeding of several other pigeon breeds, including the Dragoon, English Carrier, French Cumulet, Horseman (which is now extinct) and Smerle breeds.

The Racing Homer pigeon owes its remarkable homing ability to the Carrier breed, which enables it to find its way home even from long distances. Additionally, its endurance and capacity to fly tirelessly for extended periods come from the high-flying Cumulet breed. Currently, the breed is primarily utilised for flying purposes and is abundantly found in its native region. Over time, it has also become available in other parts of the world.

The Racing Homer pigeon is characterised by its moderate size and sleek, slender body shape. It possesses robust wing muscles and a well-developed chest area. The eyes of these birds are vibrant, clear and exhibit a reddish hue. Typically, their legs are reddish.