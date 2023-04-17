Trends :Atiq AhmedHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Wife
Home » India » 'This is a Sikh Shrine': Girl With Tricolour Painted on Face Denied Entry at Golden Temple | WATCH

'This is a Sikh Shrine': Girl With Tricolour Painted on Face Denied Entry at Golden Temple | WATCH

In the video, the staffer can be heard saying, "Punjab Hai" when a man who accompanied the girl asked him, "India nahi hai ye? (Is this not India?)"

Advertisement

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 12:57 IST

Amritsar, India

In the clip now going viral, the girl can be heard arguing with a gurdwara official (Source: Twitter/@RadharamnDas)
In the clip now going viral, the girl can be heard arguing with a gurdwara official (Source: Twitter/@RadharamnDas)

A girl donning a tricolour painted on her face was denied entry at Amritsar’s Golden temple, and a video of the incident has sparked controversy on social media. In the clip now going viral, the girl can be heard arguing with a gurdwara official, who allegedly stopped her from entering.

In the video, the staffer can be heard saying, “Punjab Hai" when a man who accompanied the girl asked him, “India nahi hai ye? (Is this not India?)". The video further shows an argument spiral up as the girl says, “What nonsense are you talking" to the staffer present.

Have a look:

Advertisement

Gurcharan Singh Grewal, General Secretary, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), later apologised for the incident, saying the staffer couldn’t recognise the flag as there was no Ashok Chakra on it. “This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum…We welcome everyone…We apologize if an official misbehaved…The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn’t have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

first published: April 17, 2023, 12:48 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 12:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures