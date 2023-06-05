This Kanchipuram Temple Has A Sculpture Dedicated To Chinese Traveller Hiuen Tsang

India is known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to monuments and temples that speak volumes about it. Many of them are comparatively lesser known than their famous counterparts, and toda, we will talk about one such temple located in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram. Vaikunda Perumal Temple was built in the 7th century during the reign of the Pallava king Nandivarman II. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the moolasthan of this temple has three individual tiers and the entire temple is built of sandstone.

Lord Thirumal’s standing, sitting and reclining idols are on display at the Vaikunda Perumal Temple. There are carvings of war scenes and allusions to the conflict between the Pallavas and the Chalukyas on the inside walls of the temple. In these battle scenes, horses, elephants, warriors and the valour of the warriors are portrayed. Each sculpture in this temple is set on a brick wall and has a unique story to tell. On the one hand, they serve as examples of Lord Thirumal’s qualities and exceptional deeds. Cultural programmes including dance, music and art programmes are genuinely exemplified on the other hand.