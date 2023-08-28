This Kanyakumari Company Isolates 18 Minerals From Seaweed To Make Healthy Products

As society advances, there’s a shift towards healthier living, focusing on nourishing diets and wellness. This trend has led to a rise in the popularity of natural foods. Alongside this, Golden Era, a Kanyakumari-based company, is creating beneficial items from seaweed to enhance nutrition for people, animals, marine ecosystems and agriculture.

Golden Era is gathering various seaweed varieties and isolating 18 different minerals, like calcium, boron, magnesium and phosphorus. These minerals are then utilised to create a range of products, such as remedies for maternal health issues, decomposition agents, beverages and nutritional items tailored for patients dealing with neurological conditions and cancer.

According to Gautam Thirumalai, the Director of Golden Era, their products have obtained certification from the Food Safety Department. Their innovation has successfully helped numerous individuals facing fertility issues. The company’s focus is on gaining recognition for their breakthrough rather than solely pursuing profits. Interested individuals can currently purchase their products on their website, https://goldenera.org. They are also planning to establish physical outlets for their products in the near future.

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has introduced a nutraceutical called CadalminTM Immunalgin extract (CadalminTM IMe) derived from specific seaweeds. This product aims to enhance the body’s natural immunity in relation to post-COVID complications. Notably, it possesses antiviral properties effective against the delta variant of COVID. Dr Kajal Chakraborty, the leader of the research team at CMFRI, described the product as a blend of beneficial bioactive components obtained through environmentally friendly green technology, originating from seaweed.