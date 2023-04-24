This Multi Specialty Hospital in Wadala Is Ready But Not Open For Public, Here's Why

In 2019, the Mumbai Port Trust hospital at Wadala was handed over to a private company to run the place under a public-private partnership agreement, however, the company is now claiming that the port trust is handing the hospital over to them.

The space currently has all the multi-speciality facilities, from dialysis machines to operation theatres, but the company that built it is alleging that the port trust is not transferring the hospital to them.

According to the contract signed by both parties, Mumbai Port Trust does not get any share in the revenue, or rent of the building but Port Trust has to pay the salary of 240 employees.

The tender was handed over to the Ajinkya D Y Patil group and the model was to build, overage and transfer. Ahead of the pandemic, the hospital was converted into a 600-bed hospital from the earlier 240 beds.

“So far about Rs 150 crore have been spent on this hospital. From cancer to heart disease, the system has been developed to treat all kinds of advanced diseases. However, all these systems are lying unused. Around 75,000 port trust employees and citizens of Mumbai are being denied access to world-class health care," said Hrridaysh Deshpande, director of Ajeenkya DY Patil group.

However, when MPT officials were contacted by CNN News18, repeated calls and messages went unanswered.

