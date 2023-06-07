This Park In Ooty Is A Must-visit, Here's Why

Karnataka, among most popular tourist destinations in India, serves visitors a plethora of attractions. From lush green landscapes to a rich cultural heritage, Karnataka has something for everyone. Keeping aside the heritage sites and monuments, if you are looking to spend some quality time basking in nature’s glory, then visiting Karnataka Park is a must. Located in the beautiful town of Ooty, Karnataka Park, also known as Karnataka Siri Horticulture Garden, is a place you don’t want to miss.

Spread over 38 acres of land, the Karnataka Park is under the control of the Karnataka government, unlike major tourist attractions located in the Nilgiris district, which are controlled by the Tamil Nadu government. It provides all the essential amenities including parking and toilet facilities, restaurants and even hostels for people to stay. After paying an entry fee, you can enjoy inside the premises. The park is open from 9 am to 6 pm.

Some of the main attractions of Karnataka Park include topiary garden, maze garden, sunken garden, rose garden, italian garden, and tea garden. There are also a variety of colourful flowers blossoming across the length and breadth of the park. The maze garden is an outdoor labyrinth-like structure with perfectly designed hedge walls to separate into passageways.