This Special Sugarcane Juice In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul Is Mixed With Essential Herbs

The hot and sultry summer months are here. It’s that time of the year when stepping out of one’s home has become an ordeal; when all you crave is sitting under the fan or enjoying the cool air from air conditioners. During the summer, people tend to sip on glasses of refreshing beverages including coconut water and fruit juices. Sugarcane juices are also high in demand during the summer season as there is nothing as refreshing as a chilled glass of sugarcane juice. Sprinkling a healthy touch to the sugary beverage, Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul city has started serving a unique type of sugarcane drink, mixed with the goodness of medicinal properties.

The plethora of ingredients used to prepare the special sugarcane drink, found exclusively in Dindigul include mint, ginger, lemon, cardamom, coriander leaves, banana stem, basil, rambutan fruit and carrots. This drink has proved to be one of the most highly-bought beverages in the city because of its cooling properties, accompanied by its umpteen health benefits.

According to various reports, the particular sugarcane drink is useful in curing many health problems, being a great source of nutrition. It helps in cooling down your body temperature, removes fatigue, induced by sun rays, relieves stomach issues and digestive problems and even curbs diabetes. The herbal sugarcane juice is also richly infused with fibre, making it the perfect summer drink.

According to the sugarcane dealer of the shop, these medicinal herbs required to make the sugarcane drinks are used as per the demands of the customers. The buyers share the ingredients they wish to have in the drink after which the beverage is prepared. The dealer further shared that the price of the sugarcane juices starts from Rs 20 and goes up to Rs 60, based on the quality and ingredients used.

The seller named Ganesan sells these rejuvenating sugarcane drinks blended with medicinal herbs near Dindigul’s Government Girls College, at RM Colony 80 ft Road. From the price chart, it can be assumed that Ganesan makes quite a profit from selling sugarcane drinks to buyers, who are left with a smile and a happy heart after consuming the beverage.

