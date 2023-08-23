This Tamil Nadu Engineering Graduate Grows Mushrooms In Hilly And Cold Regions

A diploma engineering graduate from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu has found a way to generate a modest income by establishing mushroom farms in hilly and cold regions. Karthik is originally from Gandhi Nagar in Rameswaram, located in the Ramanathapuram district. Before the pandemic, he was employed at a private company in Chennai. However, when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, he returned to his hometown.

In Rameswaram, while facing unemployment, he endeavoured to establish a distinctive business. He chose to create a mushroom farm which proved to be a successful venture. By supplying mushrooms to local businesses, he managed to generate a monthly income ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

Talking to the media once, Karthik said, “In Gandhi Nagar, I am managing a Saroja mushroom farm. Back when I was employed in Chennai amidst the pandemic, I aspired to initiate an exceptional business due to the lack of work opportunities. This led to extensive research. Eventually, I came across the concept of mushroom farming. I discovered that Mr Sundaramurthy had successfully established and operated a mushroom farm in Puducherry. Drawing inspiration from his experience, I acquired mushroom seeds and commenced my venture after the initial wave of the pandemic."

“Numerous individuals have established mushroom farms in regions such as Coimbatore, benefiting from the cooler climate. However, in our locality, we contend with elevated temperatures and substantial humidity. To maintain the optimal temperature range of 22.01°C to 28.7°C and the necessary humidity, we’ve encircled the tent with water. I’ve ingeniously erected a tent in the available space at my residence, accommodating over 200 mushroom beds within. Additionally, I’ve employed a tent setup. My sales involve supplying mushrooms to both households and shops," he added.