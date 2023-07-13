This Tamil Nadu Outlet Serves Fried Ice Cream–hot Outside And Cold Inside

Ice creams are one of the most versatile food items. This dessert is cold, soft and creamy and comes in various flavours. There is a plethora of toppings like sprinkles, pretzels, chocolates, fresh fruits and roasted almonds, among various other different sauces to choose from and they can be paired with most dishes. While worldwide, this dessert may have seen various upgrades but what has particularly caught our attention is fried ice cream.

Fried ice cream is a scoop of dessert covered in coating and then deep-fried in hot oil and served. What makes it unique is that it is hot from the outside, but as you bite it, the ice cream remains cold. Fried ice cream may sound revolting to your tastebuds, but those who have tried it, swear that it indeed tastes delicious.

This particular dish is gaining a lot of love and attention in Viluppuram’s food court in the Vazhuthareddy area of Tamil Nadu. A food outlet named Melting Moments is a continental and Chinese kitchen which offers a wide variety of fried ice cream at only Rs 120. It also offers various dishes like Pizzas, Italian White Sauce Pasta, Chicken gravies, Biryani, starters and various other desserts and cuisines. Moreover, the customers have a special place for fried ice cream and call it a must-try.