Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » This Tamil Nadu Outlet Serves Fried Ice Cream–hot Outside And Cold Inside

This Tamil Nadu Outlet Serves Fried Ice Cream–hot Outside And Cold Inside

The food outlet is named Melting Moments and is located in the Vazhuthareddy area of Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

Local18

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 12:12 IST

Chennai, India

Fried ice cream is a dessert scoop covered in breadcrumbs and deep-fried in hot oil.
Fried ice cream is a dessert scoop covered in breadcrumbs and deep-fried in hot oil.

Ice creams are one of the most versatile food items. This dessert is cold, soft and creamy and comes in various flavours. There is a plethora of toppings like sprinkles, pretzels, chocolates, fresh fruits and roasted almonds, among various other different sauces to choose from and they can be paired with most dishes. While worldwide, this dessert may have seen various upgrades but what has particularly caught our attention is fried ice cream.

Fried ice cream is a scoop of dessert covered in coating and then deep-fried in hot oil and served. What makes it unique is that it is hot from the outside, but as you bite it, the ice cream remains cold. Fried ice cream may sound revolting to your tastebuds, but those who have tried it, swear that it indeed tastes delicious.

Advertisement

This particular dish is gaining a lot of love and attention in Viluppuram’s food court in the Vazhuthareddy area of Tamil Nadu. A food outlet named Melting Moments is a continental and Chinese kitchen which offers a wide variety of fried ice cream at only Rs 120. It also offers various dishes like Pizzas, Italian White Sauce Pasta, Chicken gravies, Biryani, starters and various other desserts and cuisines. Moreover, the customers have a special place for fried ice cream and call it a must-try.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • A video that surfaced online shows the step-by-step recipe for the dish. The first step is to scoop out ice cream and follow by coating it with breadcrumbs evenly on all sides. He stores it in the freezer for 20 minutes to make sure it does not melt. Meanwhile, in a vessel, we can see hot oil and slowly the coated balls are put in it for deep-frying it. As they turn a crispy golden colour, it is taken out in a dish. It is then topped with a sauce of your choice. In the video, chocolate sauce is added and then it is topped with colourful sprinkles.

    The outlet offers ice creams in various flavours like vanilla, strawberry, black currant, butterscotch and chocolate, to name a few.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: July 13, 2023, 12:12 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 12:12 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App