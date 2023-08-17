This Tamil Self-help Group Empowers Villupuram Women By Helping Them Sell Healthy, Nutritious Malts

In the pursuit of eradicating poverty and creating opportunities, Self Help Groups (SHGs) have emerged as a transformative force in rural areas. Tamil Nadu boasts 1589 registered SHGs, with the Thanjavur district taking the lead. These groups encompass a diverse range of businesses, from catering to horticulture, making a significant impact on local economies.

In a remote corner of Villupuram district, a unique SHG has been quietly revolutionizing the malt industry. A women’s self-help group from the Thanalakshmi Garden area has harnessed the potential of malt production and distribution, offering healthy and nutritious options to their community.

The process of creating these malt products is both intricate and traditional. Barley or other grains are soaked, germinated, and then sun-dried to perfection. The resulting malt can be used for vinegar-making or brewing, and even consumed by mixing it with milk or hot water, adding a wholesome twist to daily routines.

This particular 15-member Tamil women’s SHG specializes in crafting carrot malt, beetroot malt, and marjoram malt. These products have found their way to shopping mall stalls, homes, and even local markets, garnering attention for their nutritional value and taste.

For the creation of beetroot malt, the process involves cutting the vegetable into small pieces before grinding it into a fine mixture. Ground sugar, cardamom, and cashews are added, creating a delightful blend. After being exposed to sunlight for a designated period, the mixture transforms into a fine powder, ready for packaging and sale. The same meticulous process is applied to crafting carrot malt and marjoram malt.

Once prepared, these malt products embark on a journey to different parts of Tamil Nadu, reaching cities like Chennai, Madurai, Vellore, and Tirupur. Beetroot and carrot malt are sold at Rs 600 per kilogram, while marjoram malt fetches Rs 700.