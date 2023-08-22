This Unique Puducherry Cafe Has Its Walls Adorned With Lyrics

People often visit a tea shop or a cafe to unwind after a hectic work day. There is a restaurant in Puducherry which is the perfect spot to do so. It makes people forget about their stress, anger, sadness, frustration, hatred, and rage. In this unique restaurant, people indulge themselves in movie songs’ lyrics, while sipping a cup of tea or coffee. Let’s find out more about this unique, lyrical café. One of the most visited places in the city, the café is named Lyrical Café. It is located on Mahatma Gandhi Road, Puducherry. One thing that leaves every visitor and customer intrigued is the walls of the café. Why, you may ask? This café is filled with utmost thoughtfulness and creativity. As soon as you reach the café, you will get to see how its walls are full of movie songs’ lyrics. A man named Anand has been running this unique café for a while now. He hails from Muthiyalpettai, Puducherry. He holds a degree in Information Technology.

The lyrics of the songs released in the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and even later, are written in the restaurant. Not only that, even the cups and crockery used in the café are adorned with the film songs’ lyrics written on it. From romantic songs to philosophical songs, you can find lyrics from every genre. Not only coffee, different types of tea like herbal tea, red tea and rose tea are also available in this cafe.

Notably, customers also shared their experiences of visiting the unique restaurant. They said that visiting this restaurant gives them a new experience and a new energy. Anand has been attracting customers to this Lyrical Café solely by making a promise that this will be a relaxing experience for them. People from every background and section visit this café to soothe themselves and let go of their stress, anger, and whatever is stopping them from living a happy, cheerful life.