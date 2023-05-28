'Those Who Sit Here Will...': Oppn Absent, PM Makes 1st Address in New Parliament | Top Quotes

In his first address at the new parliament building after the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a historic day for India. He termed the new parliament building a “temple of democracy" and the “reflection of the aspirations of new India." PM Modi further expressed confidence that the representatives who will sit in this Parliament will try to give a new direction to democracy.
At least 20 opposition parties including the Congress boycotted the inauguration of the new parliament building by PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s First Address at New Parliament Building
- “Today is a historic day for India. The new Parliament House is a reflection of the aspirations of the new India. This is a temple of democracy."
- “This is a medium to make the dreams of our freedom fighters come true. I congratulate all the countrymen for this golden moment of Indian democracy."
- “This new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India."
- “When India moves forward, the world moves forward. This new building of the Parliament will call for the development of the world along with the development of India."
- " India is a mother of democracy. The holy ‘Sengol’ was installed in Parliament today. In the Chola dynasty, the ‘Sengol’ symbolised justice, righteousness and good governance."
- “Whenever proceedings begin in this Parliament House, Sengol will continue to inspire us all."
- “India is not only a democratic nation but also the mother of democracy, Mother of Democracy."
- “Our democracy is our inspiration, our constitution is our resolve. The best representative of this inspiration, this resolution, is our Parliament."
- “Several years of foreign rule stole our pride from us. Today, India has left behind that colonial mindset."
- “Old parliament had technology and sitting arrangement issues. This new parliament was the need of the hour. This new parliament has given jobs to 60000 people."
- “After slavery, our India started its new journey after losing a lot. That journey has gone through many ups and downs, overcoming many challenges, and has entered the golden age of freedom."
- “There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That’s why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made."
- “We have to move forward with nation first motive."
- “I find immense satisfaction in the accomplishment of building 4 crore homes & 11 crore toilets for the people, constructing 4 lakh kilometres of rural roads, constructing 50,000 Amrit Sarovar, and creating 30,000 new Panchayat Bhavans. Our intent remains consistent, from Sansad Bhavan to Panchayat Bhavan."
- “I am sure, the people’s representatives who will sit in this Parliament, with new inspiration, will try to give a new direction to democracy."