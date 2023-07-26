Threat Calls to Karnataka Judges Made from Pakistan, But No Common Ground Found: Sources

After the police lodged an FIR in Karnataka judges’ threat case, sources have told News18 that the suspects have been using virtual numbers for making calls from Pakistan.

The callers are threatening judges about several issues, including Seema Haider, who illegally reached India to meet her beau in Uttar Pradesh, sources further told News18.

On verification, it was found that these numbers are from Uttar Pradesh. Intelligence agencies have found these phone numbers to be hoax and it could be possible that the calls are made randomly or to fix some individuals.

Agencies have stressed that the investigation is underway but the threat is not serious.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police has sought details from Delhi about the case. Sources say there is nothing common between the judges except they represent the state high court.

There seems to be no available ground for threat to the six judges of the high court.

K Muralidhar, the press relations officer of the Karnataka High Court, first registered a complaint with the police after getting messages on WhatsApp that threatened the lives of multiple judges including himself, news agency PTI had reported.

The message in Hindi, Urdu and English allegedly threatened to kill Muralidhar and six judges of the High Court including Justice Mohammed Nawaz, Justice HT Narendra Prasad, Justice Ashok G Nijagannavar (retired), Justice HP Sandesh, Justice K Natarajan and Justice B Veerappa (retired) through a ‘Dubai gang’, the police said.

The FIR registered on July 14 states that the threat message demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh to be paid to a bank account in Pakistan.