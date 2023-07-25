Threat to Kill Karnataka HC Judges Could be a Hoax, No Common Thread in Demands: Sources | Exclusive

The alleged threats received by Karnataka High Court judges could likely be a hoax since there is no common thread to the demands, sources in intelligence agencies told News18, adding that death threats being made to all six judges is “very unusual".

Police filed an FIR based on a complaint by K Muralidhar, the press relations officer of the Karnataka High Court, on July 14. In the complaint, Muralidhar said he had received messages on WhatsApp from an international number at 7pm on July 12. His mobile number is the one provided to him officially by the High Court.

The message in Hindi, Urdu and English allegedly threatened to kill Muralidhar and six judges of the High Court, including Justice Mohammed Nawaz, Justice HT Narendra Prasad, Justice Ashok G Nijagannavar (retired), Justice HP Sandesh, Justice K Natarajan and Justice B Veerappa (retired) through a ‘Dubai gang’, police said.

The FIR states that the message demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh to be paid to a bank account in Pakistan.