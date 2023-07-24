WATCH | Man Stripped Half-naked, Slapped, Forced to Lift Shoe with Mouth in MP’s Rewa; 3 Arrested

A 34-year-old man was stripped half-naked, slapped and forced to lift a shoe with his mouth in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. The incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The police arrested the main accused, 55-year-old man, Jawahar Singh and his two accomplices.

The video was recorded, back in 2021 in Piprahi village which comes under the jurisdiction of Hanuman police station. The victim can be seen half-naked in the video with his hands tied back as he pleads for mercy desperately. The attackers were seen forcing him to pick up the shoe with his mouth as they punched him. Police have suspected that the act was a result of a property dispute.