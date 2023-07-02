Three Arrested for Raping Girl in Ranchi

Three people have been arrested for allegedly raping a girl in the Jharkhand capital, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on June 29 when the 15-year-old girl had visited a Jagannath fair in the Dhurwa area along with her cousin, a senior police officer said.

“It was raining that day and a youth, known to the sister (cousin), offered to drop the survivor home on his motorcycle. However, he took her to a deserted place, where he and three other persons took turns raping her," Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.