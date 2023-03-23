Three Dead, One Missing After Building Collapses in Visakhapatnam; Rescue Ops On

Three persons were buried alive after a three-storey building collapsed in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as S Durga Prasad (17), S Anjali (15) and Chotu (27). All three are from Bihar.

Two among the dead, Anjali & Durga Prasad, are siblings. According to sources, five persons were critically injured in the incident and were shifted to a hospital. A rescue operation is on to find the missing person.

