Three Dead, One Missing After Building Collapses in Visakhapatnam; Rescue Ops On

According to sources, five persons were critically injured in the incident and were shifted to a hospital. A rescue operation is on to find the missing person.

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 09:43 IST

Visakhapatnam, India

All of the deceased are natives of Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
Three persons were buried alive after a three-storey building collapsed in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as S Durga Prasad (17), S Anjali (15) and Chotu (27). All three are from Bihar.

Two among the dead, Anjali & Durga Prasad, are siblings. According to sources, five persons were critically injured in the incident and were shifted to a hospital. A rescue operation is on to find the missing person.

