Three Elephants Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Lorry in AP

Three elephants from a herd of four died when a speeding lorry hit them in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, forest officials said on Thursday. The accident occurred at Jagamarla Cross near Palamaner on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway (NH 4) in the Chittoor district on Wednesday night.

“A lorry hit the elephant herd crossing the highway. The vehicle was being driven at a high speed and the driver is suspected to have been in an inebriated state and escaped from the spot," Chittoor divisional forest officer (DFO) Chaitanya Kumar Reddy told PTI.