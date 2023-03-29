Home » India » Three Family Members Die After Excavator Falls on Car in Telangana

Three Family Members Die After Excavator Falls on Car in Telangana

The mishap took place in Bheemgal on Tuesday night when one tyre of the tractor-trolley burst and the excavator on it slid and fell on to the car that was passing by from the opposite direction

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 15:00 IST

Hyderabad, India

The deceased include the man, his wife and elder sister (all aged between 43 to 48).(Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Three members of a family, including a couple, were killed and four others injured when an excavator machine being transported on a tractor-trolley fell on a car in which they were travelling in Nizamabad district.

The mishap took place in Bheemgal on Tuesday night when one tyre of the tractor-trolley burst and the excavator on it slid and fell on to the car that was passing by from the opposite direction, a police official said on Wednesday, based on preliminary investigation.

One man died on the spot and two women died on the way to a hospital. Four others who were injured in the accident were undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.

The deceased include the man, his wife and elder sister (all aged between 43 to 48), police said, adding that seven people of the family had been returning in the car to their home after visiting a temple, when the accident took place.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 29, 2023, 15:00 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 15:00 IST
