Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi Robbery CasesEid 2023Hubballi Pillar Collapse
Home » India » Three Held Following Encounter with Police in UP's Meerut

Three Held Following Encounter with Police in UP's Meerut

While fleeing, the car hit a tree. Following this, the occupants of the car started shooting the police personnel chasing them

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:52 IST

Meerut, India

The two accused along with their accomplice have been arrested (Representational image)
The two accused along with their accomplice have been arrested (Representational image)

Two alleged criminals were injured in an exchange of fire with the police in this district following which they and their accomplice were arrested, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the encounter took place in a jungle near the Dhadhara village under the Jani police station area on Monday.

According to the SSP, police were checking vehicles on a road in the area when a car approaching from the Bahrampur Khas area of the district suddenly turned around and started speeding towards Satvai.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • While fleeing, the car hit a tree. Following this, the occupants of the car started shooting the police personnel chasing them. The police personnel fired in retaliation injuring Sagar (24) and Lakda (25), SSP Sajwan said.

    The two accused along with their accomplice identified as Jamal alias Ajay (22) have been arrested, the police officer said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 11:52 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 11:52 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App