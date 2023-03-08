Home » India » Three Killed in Bihar as Mortar Shell Falls Outside Army Firing Range

Three Killed in Bihar as Mortar Shell Falls Outside Army Firing Range

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya, Ashish Bharti said the incident took place in Gularved village, falling under Barachatti police station area, where six people got injured when the mortar shell fell and burst

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 16:35 IST

Gaya, India

A police team has been sent to the site of incident for investigations. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Three villagers were killed in Gaya district of Bihar when an Army mortar shell fell and exploded well outside the firing range in the early hours of Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

All of them were rushed to the Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in the town where three of the injured villagers, including a woman, died while undergoing treatment.

The remaining three, including two women, are in a critical condition, the SSP said, adding that a police team has been sent to the site of incident for investigations.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 08, 2023, 16:35 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 16:35 IST
