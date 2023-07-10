Three Mentally Unwell Girls Sexually Attacked in Pune: Gorhe Asks Cops to File Chargesheet Quickly

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Sunday wrote to police seeking strict action in sexual attacks on three mentally unwell girls in Pune.

Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

In a letter to Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Gorhe said evidence in the case should not be tampered and sought a chargesheet against main accused Subhash Zore as quickly as possible.

Three FIRs have been registered by Yavat police station in connection with sexual attacks on three mentally unwell girls in Pandita Ramabai Mukti Mission at Kedgaon in Pune’s Daund tehsil.