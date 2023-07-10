Three Mentally Unwell Girls Sexually Attacked in Pune: Gorhe Asks Cops to File Chargesheet Quickly

Three FIRs have been registered by Yavat police station in connection with sexual attacks. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Sunday wrote to police seeking strict action in sexual attacks on three mentally unwell girls in Pune.
In a letter to Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Gorhe said evidence in the case should not be tampered and sought a chargesheet against main accused Subhash Zore as quickly as possible.
Three FIRs have been registered by Yavat police station in connection with sexual attacks on three mentally unwell girls in Pandita Ramabai Mukti Mission at Kedgaon in Pune’s Daund tehsil.
