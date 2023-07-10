Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
Home » India » Three Mentally Unwell Girls Sexually Attacked in Pune: Gorhe Asks Cops to File Chargesheet Quickly

In a letter to Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Gorhe said evidence in the case should not be tampered and sought a chargesheet against main accused Subhash Zore

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 00:00 IST

Pune (Poona) [Poona], India

Three FIRs have been registered by Yavat police station in connection with sexual attacks. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Sunday wrote to police seeking strict action in sexual attacks on three mentally unwell girls in Pune.

    • In a letter to Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Gorhe said evidence in the case should not be tampered and sought a chargesheet against main accused Subhash Zore as quickly as possible.

    Three FIRs have been registered by Yavat police station in connection with sexual attacks on three mentally unwell girls in Pandita Ramabai Mukti Mission at Kedgaon in Pune’s Daund tehsil.

