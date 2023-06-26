Trends :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Three Passengers Die in Kolkata Accident

The driver, who was gravely injured in the accident in the New Town area, is undergoing treatment in a hospital

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 14:16 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

Both the vehicles have been seized and the bus driver has been detained for questioning.(Representational Image/PTI)
Both the vehicles have been seized and the bus driver has been detained for questioning.(Representational Image/PTI)

Three passengers of an app-cab were killed when their vehicle was hit by a speeding bus in north Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.

The passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, police added.

    • The driver, who was gravely injured in the accident in the New Town area, is undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

    Both the vehicles have been seized and the bus driver has been detained for questioning, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 26, 2023, 14:16 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 14:16 IST
