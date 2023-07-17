Three-Year-Old Kid From Kurnool Showcases Her Skills In Karrasamu Art And It's Brilliant

In the village of New Siddeswaram in Nandyal District, there is a three-year-old girl named Rupa. Her father’s name is Prakash, and her mother’s name is Pavitra. Rupa has an elder sister. Since her early years, Rupa has been fortunate to receive stick samu training from her respected grandfather, Mallaiah, who has a great reputation in the field. Rupa’s parents proudly mention that Mallaiah has been teaching her stick samu since she was a child.

From learning musical instruments, dance, plays to self-defence techniques, wrestling, boxing, kung fu, and many more, some individuals excelled in these fields and made a living by imparting their expertise to others. There were also some who passed down their skills to their children. Mallaiah belongs to the latter group. Mallaiah, who was proficient in Karrasamu, passed on his knowledge to his granddaughters. Now, witnessing a three-year-old girl effortlessly twirling a stick in Karrasamu is truly remarkable.

Rupa’s parents strongly believe that such education is crucial for girls in this era, as it helps them stand out and be recognised for their accomplishments in these fields. Rupa’s parents shared that their grandfather, Mallaiah, dedicates his time to train Rupa in stick samu every morning and evening. They also mentioned that Mallaiah is willing to teach Karrasamu to other children in the neighbourhood who are interested. Mallaiah, who has excelled in these studies since childhood, expressed his concern about the potential disappearance of Karrasamu education and emphasized the importance of passing it down. He encouraged others to motivate their children to excel in such education as well.

Indeed, Karrasamu Vidya, or the art of Karrasamu, has its origins dating back to the time of Christ. In Tamil Nadu, the traditional form of Karrasamu was introduced by the Tamil God Murugan. It was developed as a means to gain an advantage over adversaries, considering the lifestyle and limited resources of that era. In Tamil, it was known as ‘Silambam,’ while in Telugu, it was called ‘Talinkana.’ Over time, as it became popular, the Telugu term ‘Karrasamu’ came to represent this form of stick-based combat.