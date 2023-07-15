Trends :Delhi FloodsChandrayaan-3Delhi Yamuna Bengaluru TrafficPM Modi in France
Ticketless Travellers on Mumbai AC Locals Penalised; Rs 1L Per Day on Avg Collected in Fines in 3 Months

During the April-June period, the Western Railway collected Rs 65.23 lakh from 19,600 passengers while the central zone caught 9,593 passengers and collected Rs 31.92 lakh

Reported By: Nivedita Singh

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 11:02 IST

New Delhi, India

The Mumbai AC local train services are operated by the western and central zones of the Indian Railways. (Image: PTI)
The Mumbai AC local train services are operated by the western and central zones of the Indian Railways. (Image: PTI)

The western and central zones of the Indian Railways have collected Rs 1 lakh per day on an average in fines from ticketless travellers on the Mumbai air-conditioned local trains in the April-June period. Daily, on an average, 325 people were found to be travelling without a ticket, official data shows.

Since April 1, the Western Railway has found 19,600 unauthorised passengers and collected Rs 65.23 lakh in fines while the central zone caught 9,593 passengers travelling without a ticket and collected Rs 31.92 lakh as penalty amount.

The Mumbai local trains, called the lifeline of the business capital of India, are operated by the western and central zones of the Indian Railways. With six AC local trains, the Western Railway runs 79 services while the Central Railway runs 56 services with four trains in the suburban section.

The Western Railway said to prevent unauthorised entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise checks were conducted. “As a result, more than 19,600 unauthorised passengers have been penalised between April and June, and Rs 65.23 lakh collected in fines, which is over 179 percent higher as compared to the same period last year," it said.

Local trains or the suburban services are one of the most preferred modes of communication in the city. To curb ticketless and irregular passengers from hopping onto local trains and for a comfortable travel experience, the western zone said it held intensive ticket checks on the Mumbai suburban services, mail and express as well as passenger trains and holiday specials.

    • “The highly motivated ticket checking team organised several drives during April to June, recovering an amount of Rs 50.83 crore, which also includes Rs 13.26 crore from the Mumbai suburban section," the zone said.

    According to the Central Railway, the AC local services operated by them have carried 49.47 lakh passengers between April and June, generating a revenue of Rs 23.36 crore.

    first published: July 15, 2023, 08:00 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 11:02 IST
