Tihar Jail Killing: Second CCTV Video Shows Cops Standing By as Gangster is Stabbed to Death | Watch

Another shocking CCTV footage emerged on social media on Friday, a day after the viral video of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya allegedly being stabbed almost 100 times to death inside the Tihar jail in Delhi. The new footage shows some of the attackers continuing to stab Tajpuriya while policemen were carrying his body after the attack.

The CCTV footage of the Tihar Jail’s Central Gallery shows several people carrying gangster Tillu Tajpuriya out after he was attacked by four rival gang members on Tuesday. The footage shows two more people stabbing and hitting him again while police personnel continue to watch.

The video shows the security personnel present in a corridor when the attackers entered through the door and continued to assault Tajpuriya. It was confirmed in the footage that Tajpuriya was still alive at that time, as he could be seen moving his leg. However, the security personnel appeared to remain bystanders while the gangsters continued to attack the victim.

Advertisement

Speaking to CNN-News18, a former Law Officer in Tihar Jail, Sunil Gupta slammed the police inaction inside the prison premises. “There must have been almost 8 to 10 policemen on duty and they were acting like mute spectators, he said, adding the incident is a “serious offence under the jail rules."

Former Punjab DGP Shashikant said, “The prison administration system has collapsed." The senior official said commissions have made voluminous recommendations on reforms including ways to control these incidents from happening and none of them have been followed."

He further said the incident should not be viewed as an isolated case. “There need to be exercises and constant reminders regarding the duties and actions the personnel will be required to perform when faced with such instances."

Advertisement

Seven Tihar Jail Staff Members Suspended

Hours after the video went viral, seven staff members of Tihar Jail were suspended by the Delhi Prisons Department in connection with the fatal stabbing of Tajpuriya.

Advertisement

According to a senior prisons official, a departmental inquiry was conducted into the gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s fatal stabbing incident in Tihar jail. Sources from LG House said the Director General of Tihar Jail presented a comprehensive report on the Tihar incident to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The official stated that the report was received on Friday, which revealed lapses on the part of nine staff members. Out of them, seven have been suspended, including three assistant superintendents and four warders.

Advertisement

The official also mentioned that a meeting was held with the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force officials, who have agreed to take departmental action against their personnel. The Tamil Nadu Special Police provides security on the jail premises.

The video of the attack went viral after Tajpuriya was killed early Tuesday, allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang - Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan - who stabbed him “92 times". The four attackers, lodged on the first floor of the prison, cut an iron grille and used bed sheets to climb down.

Advertisement

Shocking CCTV footage from the jail capturing the attack showed Tajpuriya, wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, rushing inside a cell and pulling the iron door to shut it after he spots the attackers.

Since the door can’t be locked from the inside, the attackers manage to barge inside the cell and pull Tajpuriya outside. They drag him to the common area and stab him repeatedly in the neck, back and head with improvised weapons as he tries to shield his face from the brutal attack.

The attackers keep stabbing Tajpuriya with sharp-edged weapons until their hands are drenched in blood, which also splatters on the ground. The attack ended within two minutes.

Officials stated that the Special Cell of Delhi Police, which specializes in handling cases related to gang rivalry, will be investigating the killing inside the Tihar jail premises.

They also revealed that the same team will be looking into the murder of another gangster, Prince Tewatia, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, that took place in the jail last month.

Permission to interrogate the four inmates allegedly responsible for Tajpuriya’s murder has been granted by the court. The crime scene has been inspected and evidence, including blood-stained clothes, improvised weapons, and bed sheets, has been collected.

Tajpuriya had been in Tihar jail since 2016 and was facing a threat to his life following his involvement in the 2021 Rohini court shootout that resulted in the death of gangster Jitender Gogi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here