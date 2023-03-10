Home » India » Tihar Jail Officials Recover Touch Screen Phones, SIM Card, Drugs & 23 Surgical Blades from Inmate's Cell

Tihar Jail Officials Recover Touch Screen Phones, SIM Card, Drugs & 23 Surgical Blades from Inmate's Cell

The checking was conducted at around 6:40 am on Thursday at one of the cells of Central Jail number 3

Advertisement

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 23:35 IST

New Delhi, India

A packet containing 23 surgical blades, drugs, two smartphones, and a SIM card among other things were recovered- (ANI Photo)
A packet containing 23 surgical blades, drugs, two smartphones, and a SIM card among other things were recovered- (ANI Photo)

Upon noticing some suspicious movement, the prison officials at Tihar jail decided to raid the cell of an inmate. They were left shocked when they found contraband like 23 surgical blades, drugs, smartphones, and a SIM card from the search.

The checking was conducted at around 6:40 am on Thursday at one of the cells of Central Jail number 3. A packet containing 23 surgical blades, drugs, two smartphones, and a SIM card among other things were recovered from the possession of one inmate, officials said.

Advertisement

It was revealed that the packet was thrown inside the jail over the walls of an adjoining prison. The inmate who threw the packet has been identified, they said. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation, a PTI report said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: March 10, 2023, 23:35 IST
last updated: March 10, 2023, 23:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In White Corset And Skirt Set At Pre-Oscars Event, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Nysa Devgn Looks Spellbinding In Red Lehenga With Deep-neck Choli, Check Out The Star Kid's Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures