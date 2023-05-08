Tillu Tajpuriya Murder: Delhi HC Pulls Up Tihar Admin, Asks Source of 4 Knives; 7 Cops Suspended

The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed shock at Tillu Tajpuriya’s killing inside Tihar Jail and asked the Superintendent of Police to be present before the court in the next hearing. The court also sought a response from the jail administration.

Taking cognisance of the case, the Delhi High Court said “The Court is unable to comprehend why no steps were taken by authorities if the incident was captured in CCTV cameras inside the jail."

Meanwhile, seven Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) officials were suspended concerning the ghastly Tillu Tajpuriya murder case, the jail officials said on Sunday. The suspended officer will be sent back to Tamil Nadu.

The development comes days after Director General of Delhi Prisons Sanjay Beniwal wrote to the Tamil Nadu Police asking them to take action against its personnel after they stood as mute spectators inside the Tihar jail premises where Tajpuriya was brutally stabbed to death.

The TNSP personnel were deployed at cell number eight where the incident took place, the officials said. The TNSP provides security on the Tihar jail premises.

Recently, shocking CCTV footage from Delhi’s Tihar jail surfaced where some four dragged the dreaded gangster out of his cell and stabbed him to death.

In the video doing rounds on social media, the attackers can be seen stabbing Tajpuriya many times on his head, back, face, and neck using sharp-edged improvised weapons inside the prison complex on Tuesday.

Tajpuriya, who was stabbed more than 90 times, tried to shield his face from the brutal attack but his rivals continued to stab him.

In the footage, it appeared that the security personnel remained mute spectators while the assailants kept attacking the gangster.

Speaking on the attack in Delhi jail, former DGP, Uttar Pradesh, Vikram Singh told CNN-News18, “This again raises serious questions about the sanitisation, the internal security of the jail, and also the professional competence of the jail staff."

