​Time’s Up: Railways Pulls Up Employees for Coming Late to Work; Defaulters to Face Action

The Railway Board has issued an order for those working in the office, reminding them to be in by 9 am or lose half-a-day’s casual leave or leave on average pay for each day of late attendance and disciplinary action against those who are habitually not on time. The officials are also warned against leaving the office early.

In an office order issued earlier this month, the Railway Board said it was observed that the percentage of employees, both officers and staff, coming to office in time has considerably declined “which has been viewed seriously by the administration".

They said that the Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) was enabled for marking the attendance of officials working in the Board’s Office since 2014.

In 2016 and 2017, orders were issued for adherence to office timings and proper monitoring of Biometric Attendance System by supervisors. Section officers and executive directors were asked to strictly ensure punctuality by all officers and staff working under them.

“The normal hours of attendance at the office are from 9 am to 5.30 pm on all working days with a lunch interval of half an hour from 1 pm to 1.30 pm. All officials of this office are expected to be in his/her seat and at work by 9.00 am. All officers may also ensure that not only staff working under them, but they themselves should also adhere to office timings," the order reads.

The order also said that half-a-day’s casual leave will be debited for each day of late attendance. However, it added that late attendance up to an hour on not more than two occasions in a month and on justifiable grounds may be condoned by the competent authority.

“In addition to debiting Casual Leave (or leave on average pay when no Casual Leave is available), disciplinary action can also be taken against the railway servants who are habitually late. Early leaving is also to be treated in the same manner as late coming," the order added.