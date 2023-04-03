Tirumala ‘Hundi’ Monthly Collections Cross Rs 100 crore Mark

In a good sign for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the monthly income of the hundi in the premises of Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Tirumala, the sacred hill shrine in Andhra Pradesh, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark since March 2022, with the huge offerings made by the devotees to the presiding deity.

According to the officials concerned, after the Covid protocol has been lifted and norms were relaxed, there has been a huge surge in devotees to the temple where one can witness serpentine queues with pilgrims to have a glimpse of the presiding deity.

This unexpected surge has been reflected in the income of the hundi which registered an income of Rs 140 crore in August last year. Since then onwards the average monthly income of the hundi crossed Rs 100 crore and registered an income of Rs 120.29 crore in March where the 2022-2023 financial year ended on a happy note with earnings touching Rs 1,520.29 crore, the officials concerned said.

The hundi registered an income of Rs 1,450 crore from January to December 2022. It recorded an income of Rs 7.68 crore on January 2. As many as 1.04 crore devotees visited Tirumala from January to December 2021 when the income of the hundi registered Rs. 833.41 crore, the officials said.

