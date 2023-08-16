Tirumala Temple Trust's Decision to Give Sticks to Pilgrims to Ward Off Leopards Receives Backlash

A decision made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has sparked controversy after a high-level committee, led by chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati, announced that the trust will provide sticks to pilgrims travelling on footpaths to Tirumala as a measure to guard against leopard attacks.

Questioning the effectiveness of sticks for self-defence, Netizens have strongly criticized the move and urged the TTD to prioritise stronger security measures for devotees.

Social media users also expressed concerns about the practicality of using sticks against wild animals and the uncertainty of where and when a leopard might strike.

The public also raised doubts about the ability of forest department staff, who are armed with sticks, to control leopards, leading to scepticism about the safety of ordinary pilgrims.

Responding to the criticism, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy defended the decision and asked whether critics were suggesting the distribution of deadly weapons to pilgrims.

He clarified that the sticks were intended for self-defence in addition to the safety measures already in place. These include deploying forest department personnel every 500 meters along the Alipiri footpath, installation of CCTV cameras for monitoring, and employing speakers to deter wild animals with sound.

The TTD has also requested the Central government to install a fence along the Alipiri footpath.