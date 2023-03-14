West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday expelled two of its youth leaders following their arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam. While Kuntal Ghosh was arrested on January 21, Shantanu Banerjee was taken into custody three days ago.

The ED has said in court that it has evidence proving the involvement of both leaders in the scam.

The Trinamool Congress held a press conference stating that both these leaders have been expelled. Minister Shashi Panja stated, “No money has been recovered from any party office. If anybody has done anything, then they will deal with that. Till the case is solved, they are removed from the party."

Trinamool insiders believe that since the ED has made various allegations against these leaders, which is maligning the image of the party, the two have been removed.

Advertisement

The BJP, however, took a dig at the TMC.

In July 2022, the TMC leadership stripped former state education minister and secretary general Partha Chatterjee of all his ministerial and party portfolios a week after his arrest by the agency in connection with the same case. Large amounts of cash had been recovered from flats in the name of Chatterjee’s associate Arpita Mukherjee.

Sources say with the panchayat elections coming close, the TMC does not want any corruption baggage.

Read all the Latest India News here