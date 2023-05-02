Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur ViolenceDelhi RainArmy Chopper CrashGo First Crisis
TN Cabinet Nod for Units of 5 Companies, Grand Celebrations for Karunanidhi’s Birth Centenary

The Cabinet also discussed the preparations of the centenary celebrations in cities, including Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Tiruvarur, the native of former chief minister, as well as other places

Reported By: B Sivakumar

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 17:50 IST

Chennai, India

Stalin had recently visited New Delhi and invited President Droupadi Murmu to open a multi-specialty hospital at Guindy. (PTI File)
The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, led by CM MK Stalin, on Tuesday gave nod to five big companies to set up units in the state.

Petronas, among the five firms, is in the process of setting up a green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Tamil Nadu. The Malaysia-based firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government in July 2022, and has been looking for 10000 acres of land.

“Today the Cabinet decided to permit the Malaysian firm to set up its unit in Tamil Nadu. They (Petronas) are examining the land availability. Apart from land, they also need solar plants to support and operate the plants. Other similar investors have found southern Tamil Nadu to be viable for such projects," said a senior official. Petronas unit will be mostly set up in the southern districts, the official said.

Similarly, Caterpillar, world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives, has received permission to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu. It has a manufacturing unit at Hosur SIPCOT and in Tiruvallur.

The Cabinet also decided to celebrate the birth centenary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi in a grand way. Recently, Stalin had visited New Delhi and invited President Droupadi Murmu to open a multi-specialty hospital at Guindy.

“The Public Works Department has completed nearly 90% of the construction work on Dr M Karunanidhi Centenary Memorial Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in the city. The 1,000-bed hospital on the premises of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, is likely to be inaugurated by President Murmu on June 5," said the official.

