TN: Man Bites off Snake's Head Over ‘Revenge’, Friends Shoot Video & Post on Facebook; 3 Arrested

In a shocking incident, a man and his two friends were arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam over allegedly biting off the head of a live snake and recording a video of it, according to officials.

In the video widely shared on social media, the men can be seen playing with a 3-foot snake at first. One of the men, identified as Mohan, announces that he would bite off the snake’s head and then does so on video. He then flings the snake’s body on the ground.

Mohan reportedly says in the video that he wanted to take revenge and bite the snake because the snake bit him.

The video was reportedly recorded by two of his friends who then posted it on Facebook in a bid to garner likes. Environmental activists alerted Wildlife Crime Control authorities after the video went viral.

The three men, Mohan, Surya, and Santosh – were accused of torturing and killing the snake. A case was registered against them under the section of harassing wild animals and causing death. Interrogation of the accused is currently under way, reports DT Next.

