The Indian Railways is all set for the extra service demand during the Holi. As of date, the Railways has notified 196 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel to the passengers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways announced that special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on routes like Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur-Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati-Ranchi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, and Pune-Danapur.

“In this ongoing festive season of Holi, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 491 trips of 196 special trains," the Ministry said.

Advertisement

In Central Railways, 29 special trains have been notified that will make 122 trips. This will be the highest number of trips in any zone. Western (36) and Northern (35) are running the highest number of trains.

The Ministry also informed that the Railway Protection Force is ensuring queue entry to the stations for crowd management and for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches.

Also, additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers.

“Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority," it added.

Measures have been taken for the frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers, the Ministry said.

Advertisement

Holi is one of the major festivals of India and scores of people travel around the country to be with their families or relatives at this time. This means an extra rush for the Railways that has a huge network across the country.

Every year for the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush, Railways runs Holi Special trains to various destinations.

Read all the Latest India News here