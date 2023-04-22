Trends :Amritpal Singh LiveKarnataka Election LiveBengal ViolenceCovid NewsAmritpal Singh Arrest
Home » India » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 April 2023: Delhi Reports 1,515 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate at 26.46%

Breaking News Live Updates - 22 April 2023: Delhi Reports 1,515 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate at 26.46%

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Advertisement

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 23:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,515 new Covid cases and positivity rate stood at 26.46 per cent. (File photo/PTI)
Delhi on Saturday reported 1,515 new Covid cases and positivity rate stood at 26.46 per cent. (File photo/PTI)

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Advertisement

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: April 22, 2023, 05:55 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 23:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu Among Stars At Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid Bash, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Neha Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anil Kapoor Attend