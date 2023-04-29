Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » Breaking News Live Updates - 29 April 2023: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Maha's Bhiwandi; Over 15 People Feared Trapped

Breaking News Live Updates - 29 April 2023: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Maha's Bhiwandi; Over 15 People Feared Trapped

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Advertisement

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 15:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Fire brigade and disaster have been alerted by locals (Photo: ANI File)
Fire brigade and disaster have been alerted by locals (Photo: ANI File)

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Advertisement

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: April 29, 2023, 05:55 IST
last updated: April 29, 2023, 15:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures