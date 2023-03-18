Breaking News
Toddler Among 3 Killed as Truck Hits Scooter in UP, Drags it for 500 Metres

Ramdeen (40), his sister-in-law Surja Devi (35) and three-year-old nephew, all residents of Lalpur villager under Katra police station, were headed home when a truck rammed into their scooter from behind

March 18, 2023

After reaching the spot, police personnel sent the three for treatment to a Bareilly hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Three people, including a toddler, were killed here when a truck hit the scooter on which they were travelling and dragged the two-wheeler for almost 500 metres, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near the Katra overbridge here late on Friday night, they said.

Ramdeen (40), his sister-in-law Surja Devi (35) and three-year-old nephew, all residents of Lalpur villager under Katra police station, were headed home when a truck rammed into their scooter from behind. The scooter got entangled with the truck and was dragged for around 500 metres, said Superintendent of Police S Anand.

After reaching the spot, police personnel sent the three for treatment to a Bareilly hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that the truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV

