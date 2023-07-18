Torrential Downpour Hits Surat, Major Waterlogging in Low-Lying Areas Across City

Surat, the bustling hub of textiles and diamond polishing, and the second-largest city in Gujarat, experienced an unprecedented downpour on Tuesday. Within just two hours, the city was drenched with a staggering 75 mm of rainfall as heavy showers lashed most parts of the city.

The deluge occurred during the morning rush hour, between 10 am and 12 noon on Tuesday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas across the city. Regions such as Sahara Darwaja, Udhna, Katargam, and Pandesara were particularly affected, with torrents of rain inundating these areas within a matter of hours.

Commuting became arduous due to the waterlogging, posing challenges for residents in various parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast bulletin stating, “Heavy rains are highly likely at isolated places in Banaskantha, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Valsad, and the Union Territory of Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath among others for the next seven days."