Torrential Rain in Parts of India: PM Modi Speaks with Senior Ministers, Officials to Take Stock of Situation

Local administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected, the Prime Minister's Office said

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 13:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Vehicles make their way on a waterlogged road following monsoon rains near Tilak Bridge, ITO, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with senior ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of the country, his office said on Monday. Local administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

    • “PM @narendramodi spoke to senior ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

    Several rivers in north India, including the Yamuna in Delhi, are in spate. In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas are submerged in knee-deep water, with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains on Sunday.

