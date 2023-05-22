Tourists from Across India Flock to Ooty's Annual Flower Show; Over 5.5 Lakh Full Bloom Plants on Display

To witness much-awaited 125th annual flower show in Ooty’s Government Botanical Garden in Tamil Nadu, tourists from all over the country are reaching in high numbers.

This grand celebration of blooms showcases an exquisite array of flowers of 200 varieties and approximately 5.5 lakh plants in full bloom. These include the national flowers of at least 125 countries.

These include exotic orchids, delicate roses, resplendent lilies, and fragrant dahlias.

The breathtaking floral display is a testament to nature’s bounty and has been captivating the audience since the 19th century.

The main attraction in the show is a majestic peacock sculpture crafted from one lakh carnations. This goes as up as 18 feet high, and is 40 feet wide.

Apart from this, the flower show features floral replicas of iconic symbols of Tamil Nadu, such as the Nilgiri Tahr, Emerald dove, and Palm tree.

To manage the heavy influx of visitors, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements and deployed over 500 police personnel to regulate the crowd.

In light of the flower show’s significance, Collector SP Amrith has declared a local holiday in the district.

The recently concluded vegetable show, spice show, and rose show have already proven to be major attractions for tourists.

The floral extravaganza has attracted approximately one lakh visitors thus far, with people traveling from cities as far as Mumbai and Delhi to witness the mesmerizing displays.